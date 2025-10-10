Welcome back No Doubt, who will be playing their first extended run of shows in 14 years when they take the stage for a residency at Las Vegas' Sphere in 2026.

The band has played sporadically over the past decade, turning up at a few festivals and benefits, but the Sphere residency will serve as their first extended run since 2012's "Seven Night Stand" of shows in Los Angeles.

There has been buzz about the band returning on a larger scale since they ended a nearly eight year draught of performances in 2023 turning up during a special concert tribute to The Specials' Terry Hall. Shortly after that, the band played Coachella in the spring of 2024 and reunited one more in January 2025 when they took part in the FireAid benefit to help raise funds after the devastating SoCal wildfires.

When Will No Doubt Be Playing + How Many Shows?

At present, only six dates have been announced. The group has set aside time in May 2026 for their Las Vegas residency at The Sphere. Shows will take place May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Since its opening, The Sphere has hosted some of the bigger acts in music with U2 opening the venue and acts such as Phish and the Eagles making great use of its visually stunning options over the last couple of years.

Gwen Stefani said, “The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Bassist Tony Kanal added, "I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!"

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1995?

Guitarist Tom Dumont chimed in, "Through all the ups and downs, the four of us have always been connected by our music, our shared experiences and lifelong friendship. When we are on stage together playing these songs we feel the magic. We are stoked to play together again for our fans, to celebrate their years of love and support.”

Drummer Adrian Young concluded, "For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!”

no doubt Joseph Cultice loading...

How Do I Get Tickets?

To participate in the No Doubt’s Artist Presale on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 10AM PT, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/nodoubt by Monday, Oct. 13 at 10AM PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, Oct. 17 at 10AM PT at ticketmaster.com.

It should also be noted that Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for No Doubt at Sphere, with the Vibee presale beginning Oct. 10, 2025 at 12N PT / 3PM ET, ahead of the general public onsale.

All Concert & Hotel Experience packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Vibee VIP Package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry to Sphere with early access for floor ticket holders, an exclusive No Doubt gift bag, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, priority entry to the No Doubt fan pop-up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and more.

In addition to hotel-inclusive packages, VIP Experience Packages will also be available for guests who do not require accommodations. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, please visit nodoubt.vibee.com.

No Doubt Las Vegas Sphere Residency 2026

May 6

May 8

May 9

May 13

May 15

May 16

no doubt at the sphere in 2026 admat Live Nation loading...