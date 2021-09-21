Nonpoint's first tour in two years was quickly derailed as the band endured an incident in which the trailer towed by their tour bus, hauling all of their gear and merchandise, became unhitched and spilled onto the side of the highway. Prior to this, their drummer tested positive for COVID-19 and the perils have now been chronicled in a newly released mini-documentary.

The accident occurred as Nonpoint were making their way to the Blue Ridge festival, down drummer Robb Rivera, who was recovering from COVID-19. As prepared as they were to play with a fill-in, the trailer accident made it an impossibility and, later, singer Elias Soriano contracted COVID-19 as well.

As the bus was driving down a highway in Tennessee, a police officer was on the scene in response to an accident where a boat had come unhitched from a car on the same bump in the road Nonpoint and their crew were about to pass.

The trailer being towed by the bus then flew off to the side of the road and rolled into the woods. The driver saw that people who were already on the side of the road tending to the boat went running after they had driven by, which prompted the bus to stop and everyone quickly learned that their trailer was no longer attached to the bus.

Once the trailer was pulled out from the woods and righted, Nonpoint began to assess the damage to their gear and merchandise, which, fortunately, wasn't as extensive as they had initially feared. Thanks to having "good enough cases," the instruments mostly survived, leaving lights, racks, merch, pedals and amps among the casualties.

"If someone hadn't been filming when it all happened, people probably wouldn't believe it," commented Soriano, who was nearing a full recovery.

Although the accident could have been much worse in regards not just to damage to equipment, but to the band and crew themselves, Nonpoint have still endured a significant financial setback. To help offset the newly incurred costs, an online exclusive shirt can now be purchased and all of the profits will go directly toward "the giant invoices" the band is facing.

Watch the full mini-doc below and catch Nonpoint on the road at all the dates listed further down the page.

Nonpoint Chronicle Trailer Accident in Mini-Doc

Nonpoint 2021 + 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 28 — Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capones

Sept. 29 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Sept. 30 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues w/ Seether

Oct. 01 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle w/ Seether

Oct. 02 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Oct. 03 — New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

Oct. 05 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Vanguard

Oct. 06 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes

Oct. 07 — El Paso, Texas @ The Rock House

Oct. 08 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee w/ Seether

Oct. 12 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

Oct. 13 — Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

Oct. 14 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Rescheduled Dates for 2022

Jan. 07 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Jan. 08 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

Jan. 09 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

Jan. 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Jan. 12 — Syracuse, NY. .@ Lost Horizon

Jan. 14 —Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys

Jan. 15 — Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square

Jan. 16 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

Jan. 18 — Charleston, W.V. @ Rock City Bake Company

Jan. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos

Jan. 20 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall