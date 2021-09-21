Nonpoint Release Mini-Doc on Trailer Accident + COVID-Positive Cases Among Band Members
Nonpoint's first tour in two years was quickly derailed as the band endured an incident in which the trailer towed by their tour bus, hauling all of their gear and merchandise, became unhitched and spilled onto the side of the highway. Prior to this, their drummer tested positive for COVID-19 and the perils have now been chronicled in a newly released mini-documentary.
The accident occurred as Nonpoint were making their way to the Blue Ridge festival, down drummer Robb Rivera, who was recovering from COVID-19. As prepared as they were to play with a fill-in, the trailer accident made it an impossibility and, later, singer Elias Soriano contracted COVID-19 as well.
As the bus was driving down a highway in Tennessee, a police officer was on the scene in response to an accident where a boat had come unhitched from a car on the same bump in the road Nonpoint and their crew were about to pass.
The trailer being towed by the bus then flew off to the side of the road and rolled into the woods. The driver saw that people who were already on the side of the road tending to the boat went running after they had driven by, which prompted the bus to stop and everyone quickly learned that their trailer was no longer attached to the bus.
Once the trailer was pulled out from the woods and righted, Nonpoint began to assess the damage to their gear and merchandise, which, fortunately, wasn't as extensive as they had initially feared. Thanks to having "good enough cases," the instruments mostly survived, leaving lights, racks, merch, pedals and amps among the casualties.
"If someone hadn't been filming when it all happened, people probably wouldn't believe it," commented Soriano, who was nearing a full recovery.
Although the accident could have been much worse in regards not just to damage to equipment, but to the band and crew themselves, Nonpoint have still endured a significant financial setback. To help offset the newly incurred costs, an online exclusive shirt can now be purchased and all of the profits will go directly toward "the giant invoices" the band is facing.
Watch the full mini-doc below and catch Nonpoint on the road at all the dates listed further down the page.
Nonpoint Chronicle Trailer Accident in Mini-Doc
Nonpoint 2021 + 2022 Tour Dates
Sept. 28 — Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capones
Sept. 29 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
Sept. 30 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues w/ Seether
Oct. 01 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle w/ Seether
Oct. 02 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Oct. 03 — New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall
Oct. 05 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Vanguard
Oct. 06 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes
Oct. 07 — El Paso, Texas @ The Rock House
Oct. 08 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee w/ Seether
Oct. 12 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios
Oct. 13 — Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room
Oct. 14 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
Rescheduled Dates for 2022
Jan. 07 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
Jan. 08 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory
Jan. 09 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
Jan. 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
Jan. 12 — Syracuse, NY. .@ Lost Horizon
Jan. 14 —Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys
Jan. 15 — Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square
Jan. 16 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
Jan. 18 — Charleston, W.V. @ Rock City Bake Company
Jan. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos
Jan. 20 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall