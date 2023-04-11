Ohana Festival 2023 Lineup Announced – Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, The Killers + More

The beach is a wonderful place to be in October, especially if you're watching some of your favorite rock bands play the annual Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The 2023 lineup for the annual Ohana Festival has been revealed, with Eddie Vedder once again on hand to oversee the festivities and headline one of the three nights along with Foo Fighters and The Killers.

The 2023 edition of Ohana Fest will take place over three nights, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, with The Killers headlining opening night, Vedder topping the second night and Foo Fighters getting to close out the music weekend.

Along with The Killers on Sept. 29, audiences will be treated to sets from Haim, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Franc Moody, Glen Hansard, Hermanos Gutierrez, Amos Lee, Brooks Nielsen, Danielle Ponder and Emma Routhier.

Vedder leads the Sept. 30 bill that also features The Chicks, The War on Drugs, Goose, Charlie Crockett, Lucius, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Trousdale, Wunderhorse and Big Joanie.

As for the Oct. 1 lineup, you can look for Foo Fighters playing after Pretenders, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, Talk, Lido Pimienta, The Aquadolls and The Alive.

Sign up today for the Ohana SMS presale for access to GA, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets, which will take place on Thursday (April 13) at 10AM PT. Tickets for Ohana Festival 2023 go on sale to the general public on Thursday (April 13) at 12N PT. A special members-only presale for Ohana tickets began today for eligible Ten Club Members active as of April 10.

