Outside Lands Will Be First Major U.S. Festival to Sell Cannabis On-Site

Edit: Loudwire has been informed that the Northern Nights festival was the first U.S. music fest to sell cannabis on-site in July 2019.

For the first time, a major American music festival will be selling marijuana on-site. San Francisco’s Outside Lands fest will not only have weed available at multiple locations, but will also allow smoking on the festival grounds.

Though California voted to legalize cannabis in 2016, it’s still illegal to smoke, vape or eat the drug — or even open a package containing cannabis — in public. Parks are considered public spaces, but this weekend, festival goers will have the option of buying up to seven grams of non-concentrated sweet leaf, plus two grams of concentrated product, within the designated Grass Lands area.

Designated consumption areas have been set aside for cannabis smoking and vaping. However, cannabis infused edibles or beverages can be consumed anywhere within Grass Lands. Fans can even bring their own paraphernalia, unless it’s made of glass or has sharp edges.

Blink-182, Imagine Dragons, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, The Lumineers and more will perform at the Outside Lands festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11. Tickets are still available here. [via Consequence of Sound]