Who Is the One Outside Writer on Aerosmith + Yungblud’s New Song ‘My Only Angel’?

As you might expect, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and collaborator Yungblud all receive writing credits on the new song "My Only Angel," but there is still one other writer on the song. Do you recognize the name Matt Schwartz, who also served as producer on the song?

Who Is Matt Schwartz?

The name might not instantly ring a bell for rock and metal fans, even those who often study the credits. But Schwartz has amassed quite a history since starting to make his name in the '90s.

Primarily working in London in the early portion of his career, Schwartz started at Hit-House where he collaborated with a number of DJs and club acts. From there, he moved on to Beat Farm Studios from 1996 through 1998, where his resume started building by producing music for such acts as Massive Attack, Arthur Baker, Tall Paul and others.

By 1998, he shifted his focus to developing his own career as an artist and producer, eventually founding Destined Records for his own recordings and teaming up with others to launch Blackgold Recordings to oversee other recordings.

Much of Schwartz's '90s and 2000s work came in the dance and pop genres, where he wrote, remixed or produced chart-topping songs for Massive Attack, Deepest Blue, DADA, The Drill and more. His string of success carried over to the 2010s with additional chart-topping work for Kylie Minogue, Olly Murs and Conor Maynard featuring Ne-Yo.

Recent years have seen Schwartz expanding his musical reach, with Yungblud taking him more toward the rock side. They teamed up on 2019's "!1 Minutes" with Halsey and Travis Barker. He also wrote and produced several of the songs on Yungblud's 2018 album 21st Century Liability and most recently produced Yungblud's recorded version of the Black Sabbath song "Changes."

About Aerosmith and Yungblud's "My Only Angel"

As stated, "My Only Angel" is the first new Aerosmith music in 13 years. The song features on the new collaborative EP between Yungblud and Aerosmith titled One More Time, which is out Nov. 21 and is currently available for pre-order.

The two artists have been crossing paths frequently in recent months. Both Steven Tyler and Yungblud were among the performers at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert in early July. Then both musicians, along with Aerosmith's Joe Perry, were part of the Ozzy Osbourne tribute segment during the recent MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.

Get a closer listen to "My Only Angel" below.

Aerosmith Featuring Yungblud, "My Only Angel"