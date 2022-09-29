A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim 'Em All, the rockin' Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It's to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne's latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month.

To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that's traveled the world to promote Patient Number 9 will be on display at the restaurant on Oct. 1 from 11AM to 4PM PT.

See the Ozzy burger near the bottom of this post.

Grill 'Em All, which started out as a food truck, now rules the Alhambra area of Los Angeles with their crazy burger creations. Proudly proclaiming "Death to False Burgers!," Grill 'Em All boasts a whole menu of tasty burgers based on metal bands.

The spot already has burgers based on Behemoth, Dee Snider, Napalm Death, High on Fire and Metallica. More information about the signature Ozzy burger is expected soon.

To celebrate the release of the burger and the rocking new record ‘Where is Patient Number Nine’ the 25-foot inflatable Ozzy will be invading Valhalla from 11am to 4pm! Burger details to come. Stay tuned to our instagram!

Disclaimer - real Ozzy wont be there.

That's some sweet…beef. And what's wild is there's even more metal-themed burgers from throughout the world. See a selection of them underneath the Ozzy burger photo!

Patient Number 9, Osbourne's 13th studio solo album, contains the singles "Degradation Rules" featuring fellow Black Sabbath alum Tony Iommi, "Nothing Feels Right" with Zakk Wylde, and the Jeff Beck-assisted title track.

Grill 'Em All's Ozzy Burger