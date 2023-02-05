Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammy Awards

Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi have won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Metal Performance for "Degradation Trip."

The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.

Ozzy was up against Ghost, Megadeth, Muse and Turnstile for the honor. While Osbourne was not in attendance, producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo were on hand to accept the Grammy for Osbourne.

“Thank you to the academy so much," said producer Andrew Watt, accepting on behalf of the singer, "Ozzy couldn’t be here tonight but Robert Trujillo [who guested on Ozzy's Patient Number 9 album] is here. We had so much fun making this album and we got to unite Ozzy and Tony together to make a great song. I talked to Ozzy on the car ride over and he had two messages to share with the people - I love you all and FUCK OFF!”

See the complete list of this year's Best Metal Performance nominees directly below.

2023 Grammys - Best Metal Performance Nominees

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine"

Megadeth, "We'll Be Back"

Muse, "Kill or Be Killed"

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules"

Turnstile, "Blackout"

Moments after picking up the Best Metal Performance award, Osbourne also earned a Grammy for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9.

Prior to tonight (Feb. 5), the Prince of Darkness had earned three Grammy awards — Best Metal Performance With Vocal for "I Don't Want to Change the World" (36th Annual Grammy Awards), Best Metal Performance for Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" (42nd Annual Grammy Awards) and Best Metal Performance for Black Sabbath's "God Is Dead?" (56th Annual Grammy Awards).

Head to the Grammys website for information on how to watch the events.