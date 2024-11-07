Brutalizers Paleface Swiss have just launched a "Golden Ticket" prize tied to their 2025 album Cursed and it's a move straight out of the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The giveaway is one of a few exciting things the Swiss deathcore group just announced.

A music video for the bone-crunching "My Blood on Your Hands" has just been released and it's the second track to arrive off Cursed, which will be out on Jan. 3 of next year. A headlining U.S. tour in support of Paleface Swiss' third full length effort will launch in March as well.

Get the details about everything directly below.

Paleface Swiss' "Golden Ticket" Prize Package

In the aforementioned 1971 movie, candy maker Willy Wonka runs a contest which enables five winners to tour his factory. Five golden tickets are hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers, prompting a buying frenzy from the general public, all eager to get a glimpse inside that wondrous factory.

Paleface Swiss have launched their own version of this and if you'd like to make the connection between the movie and Switzerland's world-class reputation for crafting high-end chocolates, feel free to do so — we already have.

The band has hidden just one golden ticket inside a Cursed box set that is now available for pre-order.

The "Golden Ticket" winner will get to take part in Paleface Swiss' album release show. The prize includes:

Round-trip airfare for two to Zurich, Switzerland

One night’s accommodation at a comfortable hotel

An exclusive Meet & Greet with the band

Paleface Swiss Drop Video for New Song "My Blood On Your Hands"

"My Blood on Your Hands" follows the release of "Hatred," both of which appear on the forthcoming album.

Frontman Marc "Zelli" Zellweger says of the new song:

Have you ever been lying in bed, unable to fall asleep because you’re haunted by the same problems you’re too afraid to confront? You replay different scenarios in your mind, but just as you’re about to reach a resolution, you find yourself back at the beginning. It keeps spiralling, growing worse and worse until you reach a point where you think, ‘It would be easier to die than to face this pain.’ The next morning, everything seems mostly fine—until night comes again. That’s what this song is about.

Take a listen below!

READ MORE: The 10 Ugliest Breakdowns in Metal

Paleface Swiss, Cursed Album Art + Track Listing

Paleface Swiss, 'Cursed' album Paleface Swiss loading...

1. "Un Pobre Niño Murió"

2. "Hatred"

3. "...and with hope you’ll be damned"

4. "Don't You Ever Stop"

5. "Enough"

6. "Youth Decay"

7. "My Blood On Your Hands"

8. "Love Burns"

9. "River of Sorrows"

Paleface Swiss 2025 Tour Dates With Stick To Your Guns + Nasty

Paleface Swiss will kick off their 2025 headlining U.S. tour on March 20 in Detroit, Michigan.

Joining them are special guests Stick To Your Guns and Nasty.

See all the dates below and head to the Paleface Swiss website for more ticketing information.

Paleface Swiss 2025 US Tour flyer Paleface Swiss loading...

The Five Most Brutal Albums of All Time, Chosen by Will Putney (Fit For an Autopsy) Fit For an Autopsy guitarist Will Putney makes his picks for the most brutal metal albums ever. Gallery Credit: Will Putney (Fit For an Autopsy)