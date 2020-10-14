Congrats to Panic! At The Disco, the winner of the Top Rock Artist and Song honors at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The band won in the Top Rock Artist that included Imagine Dragons, Tame Impala, Tool and Twenty One Pilots.

They also won in the Top Rock Song category, which was heavy on alt-rock nominees, with "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" up against Imagine Dragons ("Bad Liar"), Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ("I Think I'm Okay") and two songs from Twenty One Pilots ("Chlorine" and "The Hype") vying for the honor.

"Hey Look Ma, I Made It" was the third and final single from Panic! at the Disco's Pray for the Wicked album, and hit No. 1 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart. The track was also a Mainstream Top 40 hit, peaking at No. 6.

Panic! at the Disco enjoyed a huge year with their Pray for the Wicked, mostly due to the success of their massive singles "High Hopes" and "Hey Look Ma, I Made It."

Congrats to Panic! At The Disco on their honor. Check out the full winners' list here.