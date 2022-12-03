See Pro-Shot Photos of First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

At the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico on Dec. 2 (Friday), Pantera performed their first live show since 2001 and you can view pro-shot photos below.

It was Pantera's first show without the late Abbott Brothers (Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell) as well as their first with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, who have stepped in to pay tribute to their legacy alongside Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.

The night featured a 15-song set that was largely dominated by Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven, with five songs represented from each of those records in full, as well as a medley that included "Hollow" to take Vulgar over the edge as the most favored recording when it came to the set.

View the complete setlist and video footage from Pantera's first comeback show here. To see reactions from fans, head here.

For fans, it was their first taste of this legendary material with Wylde (of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society fame) and Benante (Anthrax), who were both very close friends with the Abbott brothers before Dime's tragic death in 2004 and Vinnie's in 2018.

In days prior to Pantera hitting the festival stage, the estate of Vinnie Paul also released a message lamenting, "There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie and Dime," but that it's important to celebrate their legacy by bringing the music to the fans, adding that they are "honored" to see that Wylde and Benante "will share the stage with Philip and Rex to unleash the power of Pantera live around the world."

And the world trek will continue with six more dates on the books for 2022 and a big year ahead with shows in Europe as well as the U.S. and Canada as support for Metallica. See all of those scheduled dates at Pantera's website and for tickets to the shows opening for Metallica, head here (check listings carefully - Pantera do not open each date with Metallica).

