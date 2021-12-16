Incubus singer Brandon Boyd recently remembered the time when Pantera made fun of his band for wearing baggy jeans, with late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell and co. ultimately gifting the group new pairs of Wrangler jeans to replace them. That's how the Incubus vocalist remembered it on a recent podcast.

Back in the summer of 2000, Pantera and Incubus shared the Ozzfest mainstage alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Godsmack, Static-X and several other bands. But Incubus had earlier played with Pantera and Black Sabbath at an August 1999 concert in San Jose, Calif.

Boyd told Talk Toomey that Pantera "used to make fun of us for wearing baggy jeans because it was the '90s and they weren't really the baggy jean type band. We celebrated our differences, I'll say, but at one point, it became like a joke. And at one point, [Dimebag] and a couple other guys came into our dressing room with a platter that had brand new Wrangler Jeans on it and Jack Daniels with shot glasses." [via ThePRP]

While admitting his memory's a bit fuzzy, the Incubus singer continued, "I think it was Dime who said, 'Y'all jeans fit wrong. Put these on; these will fit you right. And take these shots.' Who are we to say no to these guys? I remember squeezing on these like, Wrangler jeans. I think I still have them somewhere. [I] took a shot and almost threw up. [I have] never been a big drinker."

Still, Boyd said of Pantera, "Even if they didn't like our band, they were supportive, which is kind of awesome."

Recently, the club where Dimebag was killed during a 2004 show by his post-Pantera band, Damageplan, was finally demolished. The site will soon hold affordable apartments. Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul, Dime's brother, died of heart failure in 2018.

Incubus will hit the road across the U.S. early next year.

Listen to Boyd's full interview below.

Brandon Boyd Talks to the Talk Toomey Podcast - Dec. 16, 2021