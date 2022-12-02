Pantera Soundcheck Footage Emerges Before First Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

It's almost here! The Pantera celebration tour featuring longtime members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown playing alongside close friends of the band Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will get underway tonight (Dec. 2), but ahead of the first performance fans near the venue have managed to capture some footage of the group's soundcheck.

The first performance will take place at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest near Toluca, Mexico at the Foro Pegaso. In addition to the highly anticipated return of Pantera in its current configuration, fans will be treated to sets from Slipknot, KISS, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Megadeth and many more over the three-day weekend.

News of a Pantera touring celebration surfaced back in July, with it soon being confirmed that Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde, two very close friends of the band, would be sitting in to honor late band members Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell.

In the months since, dates have been steadily leaking out with a series of shows in Mexico and South America to finish out 2022, while a run of European festivals has started to be unveiled for 2023.

While a Pantera reunion had been discussed and often shut down by drummer Vinnie Paul while he was alive, the drummer's estate issued a statement earlier this week that offered these thoughts:

There can never be a PANTERA reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime’s legacy, than to bring the music of PANTERA directly to the fans. We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex, to unleash the power of PANTERA live around the world. The Vincent Paul Abbott Estate

Check out a recent video teaser for the tour here and head below to check out recent fan-shot footage and photos of the band's soundchecking ahead of tonight's performance.