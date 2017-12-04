We've got an early contender for best rock tour package of spring 2018, as Papa Roach will take out the Grammy-nominated Nothing More and rock vets Escape the Fate in April and May of next year.

Papa Roach have enjoyed a solid year after mixing things up a bit with their ninth studio album Crooked Teeth and will be returning stateside for a North American trek kicking off April 5 in Raleigh, N.C., hitting 25 cities before wrapping on May 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

To celebrate the announcement of their upcoming tour, Papa Roach have unleashed a new video for the single "Born for Greatness" that features footage taken from their recent European tour. You can see that clip above.

Nothing More are also jumping on the chance to tie new music to the upcoming dates as they too have a new clip to promote. Check out the lyric video for "Do You Really Want It?" that can be seen at the bottom of this post. The song comes from the band's Grammy-nominated The Stories We Tell Ourselves album.

Escape the Fate also recently released new music, with their "Do You Love Me?" lyric video arriving over the weekend. The song is featured on the band's upcoming album I Am Human, which is on track for a Feb. 16 street date.

VIP packages are on sale today and you can check both Papa Roach's website and Nothing More's website for special packages related to each of the band. The general on-sale date for tickets will be this Friday (Dec. 8) at 10AM local time. See all of the stops listed below.

Nothing More, "Do You Really Want It?"

Escape the Fate, "Do You Love Me?"

Papa Roach North American 2018 Tour Dates

April 5 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz *^

April 7 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *^

April 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore (Charlotte) *^

April 10 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount ^

April 11 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater ^

April 13 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater *^

April 14 - Montreal, Quebec @ M-Telus aka Metropolis *^

April 17 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Grand Theater *^

April 18 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory *^

April 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore *^

April 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora *^

April 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *^

April 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *^

April -26 - Des Moines, Iowa @ 7 Flags Event Center *^

April 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District *^

April 29 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings*^

May 1 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre*^

May 2 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Showroom*^

May 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo*^

May 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland*^

May 7 - Fresno, Calif. @ Woodward Park Amp*^

May 9- Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater*^

May 11 -Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theater^

May 12 - Houston, Texas @ Revention^

May 13 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Pavilion^

* with Nothing More

^ with Escape the Fate

