The Slipknot Album That Gave Papa Roach Drummer Bell’s Palsy

In Ep. 1 of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with hosts comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, former Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner recalls his harrowing experience at the Houdini Mansion with Slipknot.

Bucker is an original member of Papa Roach and played on each release through 2006's The Paramour Sessions, departing the group in 2007. Impressively, the band's big breakout hit, "Last Resort," recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, which is where our video clip below begins.

In looking back to his early musical career, Gass opens a discussion about Buckner's weight loss and sobriety journeys. The drummer, who at one point weighed "north of 425" pounds and has since lost around 225-250 pounds. "You lost a me," Kael says, astonished.

The drummer was trying to get sober around the time he left Papa Roach. He says he "hadn't got the skills [and] the tools to process all the other things that come with getting sober, so I ate a lot of my feelings."

Gass asks if Bucker ever had any medical scares in relation to his weight, which prompts a story about visiting Slipknot at that famed mansion.

"Right around [the time] we were making our third record, Getting Away With Murder, at the same time, the Slipknot guys were at the Houdini Mansion making The Subliminal Verses," Buckner recalls.

He continues, "I had gone there with my ex-wife to go hang out — me, her and some of the Papa Roach guys, I think Jacoby [Shaddix] and Tobin [Esperance] were probably there. They were playing us the new album. The mixing room was about as big as this studio and they had the speakers cranked to 11 and it felt like there was a ringing in my ears, a buzzing in my ears. The next morning we drove home and I went down to take a nap and I woke up and half of my face wouldn't work. I thought I had a stroke, but it turned out to be Bell's palsy, which can be caused by loud noises."

Buckner goes on to explain what happened next and how acupuncture aided his recovery.

Watch the full clip below and learn more about the brand new Beardo and Weirdo podcast further down the page!

