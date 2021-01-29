Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix + Jeris Johnson: ‘Last Resort Reloaded’ Was ‘Craziest Full Circle Experience’

It's been quite the week for TikTok sensation Jeris Johnson, whose star is on the rise after collaborating with Papa Roach on a new version of their classic hit "Last Resort." "Last Resort Reloaded" arrived earlier this week complete with a new video featuring nods to the original clip, and Jacoby Shaddix and Jeris Johnson spoke with Loudwire from a recent shoot about the collaboration.

The super hyped Johnson tells Shaddix, "It's just fun to perform with you and together and that's really what helped this song launch. We got together in the studio and made that TikTok and were like let's see how people react and people just went fucking four million views and just begging for it. So okay, that's when we really decided to do it."

Papa Roach X Jeris Johnson, "Last Resort Reloaded"

Both musicians call their collaboration a "full circle" moment. For Johnson, he remembers rocking out to the song playing Pop Warner football and now years later he's able to perform alongside the band. "It's the craziest most full circle thing I could have ever imagined," he explains.

The same can be said for Shaddix who discusses how their blending of styles has earned them a continuous evolving fan base that has even led to their collaboration with Johnson. "We're being celebrated by the next generation of rock stars and that's dope."

A lot has changed in the 20-plus years since "Last Resort" just arrived with the musicians comparing their stories of how fame initially struck them. They also share their hope for their respective futures, with Johnson realizing his place at this moment in history and vowing, "I just want to make shit that sounds like it comes from 2030 and I want to have a role in what that music sounds like 10 to 20 years from now."

Johnson's new EP, My Sword, drops today (Jan. 29) and also includes his "Damn!" remix with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger. You can get that here. As for Papa Roach, it should be a big year for the band as Shaddix offers an update on their new album during the chat. There's also a hits collection en route from their previous label and Shaddix will make his acting debut this year in the movie The Retaliators. Check out the interview with Jacoby Shaddix and Jeris Johnson and see photos from the video shoot below.

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix + Jeris Johnson

