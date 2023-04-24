Paramore Fan Proposes Onstage at Band’s Show Using Their Song Titles
A Paramore fan had an inventive way of proposing engagement to their significant other onstage during a concert in the U.K. last weekend by the Hayley Williams-led pop-rock band — they used Paramore song titles and lyrics to do the proposing, as NME reported.
Indeed, Paramore joyfully allowed the unique wedding proposal, pausing their April 22 show at Birmingham, England's Utilita Arena for the undoubtedly ardent Paramore fan to deliver the song-title-strewn message to their mate for all in attendance to hear.
See video of the proposal below.
"You’re the only exception," part of the proposal went. "All I wanted was you. You're my last hope. The only thing I know that’s keeping me alive. So, will you please give me the honor of being your husband one day? Will you marry me?"
"The Only Exception," "All I Wanted" and "Last Hope" are all Paramore song titles. "And that's the hope I have / The only thing I know that's keeping me alive" is a lyric from "Last Hope." It appears on Paramore's 2013 self-titled album.
Onstage Fan Proposal at Paramore Show - April 22
Paramore's latest album, This Is Why, arrived on Feb. 10. Shortly after its release, the long-running emo favorites shared in their excitement at its chart success.
In the album's first charting week, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales charts, among others. It hit No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, between albums by SZA and Taylor Swift.
See Paramore's upcoming tour dates below
