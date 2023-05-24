Paramore Give Two New Songs Their Live Debuts at Charlotte Stop

Paramore have officially kicked off a new leg of tour dates, heading up a performance at Charlotte's Spectrum Center after playing the Hangout Festival this past weekend. And with a full-fledged headline set, the band served up two new song debuts live for fans, digging deeper into their most recent album, This Is Why.

The two songs to get their first live performance were "Big Man, Little Dignity" and "Figure 8," both deeper cuts off the This Is Why album. The response seemed primarily positive as fans had Paramore trending on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Below, you can see fan-shot video of both songs, as well as someone who actually shot the entire performance from their seats at a distance. See the video footage as well as some Twitter reaction to the live debuts of the new songs below.

Fan Shot Video of Paramore's May 23, 2023 Charlotte Show

Paramore's current North American tour leg will take the band into early August. Be sure to get tickets here and see the setlist from the Charlotte show below.

Paramore May 23, 2023 Charlotte Spectrum Center Set List

You First

The News

That's What You Get

Playing God

Caught in the Middle

Rose-Colored Boy

Running Out of Time

Decode

Last Hope

Big Man, Little Dignity (live debut)

Liar

Crystal Clear

Hard Times

Told You So

Figure 8 (live debut)

The Only Exception

Baby

Crave

Misery Business

Ain't It Fun

Still Into You

This Is Why

