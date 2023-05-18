Footage from around 2005 shows a pre-fame Paramore hitting the street to perform some of their tunes, the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers doing what many artists do early on in their career — busking on the sidewalk to display their talent to the public. Have you seen the video?

This week, Louder dug out the footage that's been floating around the internet for many years. It's centered on a clip directed by a video team called Punk Video Guys that shows Paramore playing some of the earliest songs such as "Emergency," "Pressure and "Here We Go Again.

In vintage interview footage appended to clip, Williams explains the meaning behind "Emergency," which landed on their debut studio album, 2005's All We Know Is Falling, as its second single.

"'Emergency' has a lot to do about the way people nowadays treat love," the Paramore singer says. "It's not important and doesn't seem to me as it used to be. A lot of it has to do with divorce, two of us are part of broken families and it just sucks, and you always feel the effects of it."

Williams adds, "When we were writing the song, that must have been something that was bugging me that day and I just started writing poetry about it, and it came out as 'Emergency.'"

Paramore's latest, This Is Why, arrived in February. Shortly after its release, the long-running emo favorites shared their excitement in its success. In the album's first charting week, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative, Top Rock and Top Album Sales charts. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, between efforts by SZA and Taylor Swift.

What Is Busking?

Busking refers to performing in public spaces, typically near streets, sidewalks or parks, to entertain passersby and earn money. Buskers, also known as street performers, engage in many artistic activities such as singing, playing instruments, juggling, magic tricks, dancing or displaying visual arts. The term is often associated with music performances but encompasses a range of artistic expression.

Buskers looking to earn money rely on the generosity of those watching, who may show appreciation by giving tips or donations. Busking is found in cities worldwide, and it offers performers a platform to showcase their talents while creating a lively and cultural atmosphere in public spaces. It also provides an opportunity for individuals to enjoy live entertainment outside of traditional venues.

Footage of Paramore ca. 2005

