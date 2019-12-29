Paramore’s Hayley Williams Eyeing 2020 Solo Music

While Paramore are taking a break, but remain very much together, it looks like 2020 will see Hayley Williams return to the musical scene perhaps minus her bandmates. In a social media post, Williams discussed her recent 31st birthday, then teased a 2020 project.

"I'm putting out some music next year," said Williams in struck through text. She added, "With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January."

The post does not add any future details as to what is to come. While Williams has remained in Paramore throughout her career, she has become a quite popular guest star for several artists, appearing on songs from B.o.B., New Found Glory, Chvrches, Zedd and American Football in recent years.

Williams' new music is part of a busy 2020, which will include the continuation of her work with their Good Dye Young hair dye company as well as her continued association with Bonnaroo, curating the Sanctuary of Self-Love campground. Stay tuned to see what Williams has in store.