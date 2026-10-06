Paramore's Hayley Williams has blasted the DHS after they responded to her I.C.E. diss in a direct statement.

While singing "Ice in My OJ" at her show in Chula Vista, Calif. on Oct. 3, Williams said "Fuck I.C.E." after the lyrics "I got ice in my OJ, I'm a cold heart bitch" and "Free motherfucking Palestine" after "A lot of dumb motherfuckers that I made rich."

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Oct. 4, a spokesperson on behalf of DHS responded to Williams' comments, "America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Williams to thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice."

The Paramore vocalist reshared a screenshot of the article with DHS' statement on her Instagram story and wrote, "AND MAY I SUGGEST ALL NAZI BITCHES SUCK ON MY FAT DICK."

Instagram - @yelyahwilliams hayley williams dhs instagram story

See fan-filmed footage of Williams' I.C.E. and Palestine comments from the Chula Vista show further down the page.

The singer has been very vocal about her opposition to I.C.E, and incorporated the remarks into the song numerous times throughout her solo tour.

Based on the video footage, she was met with support from the crowd.

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Williams' next show in support of her 2025 album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party is scheduled for tonight (Oct. 6) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See all of her upcoming dates on her website.

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