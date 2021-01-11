Someone has combined Paramore's "Misery Business" with the Weeknd's hit "Blinding Lights" and it sounds fire.

Check out the mash-up, posted by nxghtshade toward the end of this post.

Sounds dope, right?

"Misery Business" was Paramore's first genuine hit. Taken from classic scene LP Riot!, the song currently stands at over 326,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has, however, distanced herself from the lyrics of the track in recent years.

Speaking in 2020, Williams said the following on her Instagram story: "I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity. I’m so proud of Paramore’s career, it’s not about shame. it’s about growth and progression… and though it’ll always be a fan favorite, we don’t need to include it on playlists in 2020.”

"Blinding Lights" was one of 2020's biggest songs. A global smash and TikTok sensation, the Weeknd's single is fast approaching 2 billion Spotify streams, which is pretty insane.

"Misery Lights" - Paramore X Weeknd Mashup

Paramore "Misery Business" Lyrics (via Genius):

[Intro]

Hit that, hit that snare

[Verse 1]

I'm in the business of misery, let's take it from the top

She's got a body like an hourglass, it's ticking like a clock

It's a matter of time before we all run out

When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth

I waited eight long months, she finally set him free

I told him I couldn't lie, he was the only one for me

Two weeks and we caught on fire

She's got it out for me, but I wear the biggest smile[

Chorus]

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, it was never my intention to brag

To steal it all away from you now

But God, does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him now

And if you could, then you know you would

'Cause God, it just feels so

It just feels so good

[Verse 2]

Second chances, they don't ever matter, people never change

Once a whore, you're nothing more, I'm sorry, that'll never change

And about forgiveness, we're both supposed to have exchanged

I'm sorry, honey, but I passed it up, now look this way

Well, there's a million other girls who do it just like you

Looking as innocent as possible to get to who

They want and what they like, it's easy if you do it right

Well I refuse, I refuse, I refuse!

[Chorus]

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, it was never my intention to brag

To steal it all away from you now

But God, does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him right now

And if you could, then you know you would

'Cause God, it just feels so

It just feels so good

[Bridge]

I watched his wildest dreams come true

And not one of them involving you

Just watch my wildest dreams come true

Not one of them involving

[Breakdown]

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

[Chorus]

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, it was never my intention to brag

To steal it all away from you now

But God, does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him now

And if you could, then you know you would

'Cause God, it just feels so

It just feels so good

