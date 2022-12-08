Paramore Release New Song ‘The News’ With Horror Inspired Video

As promised, Paramore are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News."

As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."

“'The News' is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited," says Williams. "Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

Check out the full lyrics below.

War, a war, a war on the far side

On the other side of the planet

And I've got war, a war, a war right behind my eyes

Right behind 'em just like a headache So I turn on the news

Turn off the news Every second, our collective hearts break

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won't go away

Turn on, turn off the news

Every second, our collective hearts brеak

All together, evеry single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won't go away

Turn on, turn off the news Far, I'm far, so far from the frontline

Quite the opposite, I'm safe inside

But I worry and I give money and I feel useless behind this computer

And that's just barely scratched the surface of my mind So I turn on the news

Turn off the news

Turn on the news

Turn off the news Every second, our collective hearts break

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won't go away

Turn on, turn off the news

Every second, our collective hearts break

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won't go away

Turn on, turn off the news Exploitative, performative

Informative and we don't know the half of it

It's restorable, deplorable

Exorable and, all alone, we called it normal

Exploitative, performative

Informative and we don't know the half of it

Restorable, deplorable

Exorable and, all alone, we called it normal

All alone, we called it normal Every second, our collective hearts break

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won't go away

Turn on, turn off the news

Every second, our collective hearts break

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won't go away

Turn on, turn off the news

The song itself is a more driving, upbeat rocker within the verses, but pulls back to deliver a more hypnotic and spirally vocal in the chorus, with that portion teased earlier this month when Williams sent the song off to one of the band's fans in advance of its release. The track is available here.

The song comes with a new video as well directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. In the video, seen below, Hayley Williams appears as someone who has been overwhelmed by continuous TV watching and screen time, donning a "Turn Off" sweatshirt at different points while an alter ego baits her about her viewing habits. You can watch the clip below.

"The News" follows on the heels of "This Is Why," the title track for the new album that was released earlier this year. The album itself is due Feb. 10 and you can currently pre-order the album at this location.

Paramore will also be hitting the road in support of their new music again in 2023. Get details on their tour with Bloc Party, Foals and more here and pick up tickets at this location.

