Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’

Paramore's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."

In the clip, it appears as though Hayley Williams is sending a burned copy of the new song to a fan going under the handle "gwizzle," marking the song's title and a 12-8 release date in ink on the disc as she then places it inside a package to mail. "gwizzle" then responded to the TikTok, noting, "LITERALLY SITTING AT MY MAILBOX RIGHT NOW."

It's a brief snippet that we hear in the TikTok, serving up a hypnotically spiraling vocal from Williams on what appears to be a mid-tempo and somewhat moody track. Take a listen for yourself below.

As Paramore revealed news of their sixth studio album back in late September, we can confirm that there is a song titled "The News" that appears on the forthcoming album. It's listed as the second song in the album's track listing, following the previously released title track that opens the record.

As the year winds down, Paramore are making sure to keep the momentum going as they quickly approach the release of their new album. The band recently revealed a late spring and early summer trek through the U.S. and Canada with Bloc Party and Foals joining them on the run. They've also been announced to perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest ahead of February's Super Bowl which takes place in Glendale, Arizona. Get your Paramore tickets here.