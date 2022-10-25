Parkway Drive Return With 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It'll be their first time performing in the states since 2019.

The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit Port Canaveral, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove. Then, at the end of the month they'll play a show at the Wiltern, and the trek will wrap up in mid-February at the HeartSupport Festival in Orlando, Fla.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 28) at 10AM local time.

As previously stated, this upcoming set of dates will be Parkway Drive's first time performing across the U.S. since 2019. They originally had an American run plotted for earlier this year, but canceled it in April and released a statement to explain the situation.

"It has always been 100 percent commitment or nothing. We feel the limit has been reached and we don't want to fuck this up," the band wrote. "The same devotion that we have put into everything before, we are now putting into processing what these 20 years have done to us. With this, we aim to grow and return stronger for what is yet to come."

The statement stirred a lot of speculation within the group's fanbase, but a month later, they assured everyone that they weren't going anywhere. Then, in September, they embarked on a European tour, so it looks like the break was beneficial for them.

Parkway Drive 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 22 - 28 — Shiprocked Cruise

Jan. 31 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

Feb. 3 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Feb. 4 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 5 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 7 — St Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Feb. 8 — Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Feb. 10 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 11 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Feb. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Feb. 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 16 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Feb. 18 — Orlando, Fla. @ HeartSupport Festival