Parkway Drive Reassure Fans They’re Not Going Away in New Statement

Parkway Drive have further explained why they canceled their North American tour planned for this spring, with the Australian metalcore band reassuring fans they're not going away.

"We are here to stay," they affirmed in a statement on Monday (May 23).

In April, when they canceled the tour, Parkway Drive issued a message alluding to band burnout, saying their collective "limit had been reached." Three months earlier, they first announced the trek with Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns that was due to begin in Maryland this month. (The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad died in early May.)

This week, alongside a photo of Parkway Drive members in a sunny outdoor scene, the band shared a further statement indicating exhaustion from the road and suggesting mental stress. They also touched on changes related to the COVID pandemic.

"The last few years have been tough on everyone," Parkway Drive said on Monday. "Having toured non-stop for 17 years, the shut down was a major challenge. While we set our minds on other creative paths, we also gained a greater perspective of the impact this band has had on us. Mental health is an ever present issue within our society and we are no exception."

They continued, "As touring started back up, we found ourselves at a crossroads. Continue down the same path, risk more damage and more than likely destroy the band and ourselves, or take the time needed to do the work on ourselves and heal. We are doing the work and know that ultimately, this was the correct choice."

The band added, "Thank you again for your understanding. At the end of the day, we are all just humans doing the best we can. Be kind, and please speak to someone if you need help. For the record, we are here to stay."

Parkway Drive have come a long way since they first formed in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, in 2003. They have subsequently toured the world and released six full-length albums, including their latest studio effort, 2018's Reverence.

But in April, Parkway Drive explained, "The relentless nature of being in this band has given us little time to reflect on who we are as individuals, who we want to be, and the toll it is taking on ourselves and our friendships."

Parkway Drive Statement - May 23, 2022