Photos – See What Went Down at Inkcarceration 2022

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival had the the historic Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio, packed with enthusiastic rock fans all weekend (July 15-17) and we have the photos to prove it.

The fourth iteration of the festival featured more than 60 tattoo artists, self-guided tours of the prison, a haunted house, not to mention over 60 bands. Despite some rain on the fest's final day, photos show masses of fans having the time of their lives even when soaked from the rainy weather.

The festival featured a massive lineup with some of the biggest names and brightest newcomers in rock and metal, including headliners Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Evanescence, and Disturbed, as well as performances from Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Lamb of God, Three Days Grace, Seether and many more.

SiriusXM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin, was also onsite to provide exclusive backstage interviews, fan interaction and more. Catch him in the photo gallery below along with tons of fans showing a ton of enthusiasm for their favorite artists.

Head below to check out some incredible photos from the weekend provided by festival photographers Steve Thrasher, Nathan Zucker and Lexie Alley.