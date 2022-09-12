See Striking Photos From Lamb of God’s Fall 2022 Tour Kickoff

Lamb of God are currently on the road with Killswitch Engage in support of their upcoming new album Omens. This past Friday (Sept. 9), they kicked off the run at the Ford Amphitheater on the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York.

The metal act played a 15-song set during the performance, including some of their biggest hits, as well as their two new 2022 singles "Nevermore" and "Omens" [via Setlist.fm]. The show also marked the return of guitarist Willie Adler after he was absent from their European tour dates in early August due to some matters he had to tend to back home. Vio-Lence's Phil Demmel filled in for him for the time being, but now he's back.

See photos from the performance, which were taken by photographer Brandon Wolford, below, and check out more shots on Wolford's Instagram here.

Lamb of God's tour with Killswitch Engage continues tomorrow night (Sept. 13) in Youngstown, Ohio. Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy will serve as support on select dates. See the full itinerary below and get tickets here.

Omens will be available Oct. 7 via Epic Records, and can be pre-ordered now on Lamb of God's website.

"The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record," frontman Randy Blythe teased of the upcoming record when they announced it back in early June.

Lamb of God + Killswitch Engage Fall 2022 Tour

Sept. 13 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amp. +

Sept. 14 - Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena +

Sept. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy +

Sept. 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place +

Sept. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. +

Sept. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival (Lamb of God only)

Sept. 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sept. 25 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hall +

Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

Sept. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium +

Oct. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Great SaltAir *

Oct. 2 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

Oct. 4 - Fresno, Calif. @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena *

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center ^

Oct. 10 - Kent, Wash. @ Accesso ShoWare Center ^

Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clods ^

Oct. 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater $

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theater $

Oct. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater $

Oct. 16 - El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center $

Oct. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum $

Oct. 19 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall $

Oct. 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $

+ w/Baroness + Suicide Silence

* w/Motionless in White + Fit for an Autopsy

^ w/Spiritbox + Fit for an Autopsy

$ w/Animals as Leaders + Fit for an Autopsy

Lamb of God Live in Brooklyn (2022) See photos from Lamb of God's 2022 performance in Brooklyn, N.Y.