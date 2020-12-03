See Photos of Metal Legend Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years

Ozzy Osbourne is basically a god in the rock and metal world. The iconic singer has had an outstandingly successful career as a musician, both as the frontman of Black Sabbath — making him a founder of metal as we know it — and on his own.

While his career is still going strong, Osbourne has definitely had his ups and downs throughout the last couple of years. In 2019, he faced a long battle with some medical issues and an injury that resulted in the cancelation of his 2019 tours.

He came back at the end of the year with his first single in over nine years — "Under the Graveyard" — and then released Ordinary Man a few months later in February of 2020.

Just when things seemed to be looking up for the Prince of Darkness, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease quite some time ago. However, he plans to make his touring return in 2022.

Regardless of what happens, Loudwire wanted to reflect back on our beloved hero's life and career in a positive way. In the meantime, all we can hope is that he makes a full recovery and support him in doing what's best for him.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Osbourne from 1970 to 2018. Black Sabbath, solo endeavors, The Osbournes — there are photos from every era included. He's the perfect combination of goofy and metal at the same time — who doesn't love that?

Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years