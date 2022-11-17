Placebo have shared a message asking concertgoers at their upcoming shows to refrain from using mobile phones throughout the concert. The British alt-rock band said it makes their performance more difficult. How would you respond to their request?

Placebo, led by the founding duo of singer-guitarist Brian Molko and guitarist-bassist Stefan Olsdal, are touring the U.K. through December. Their latest album, Never Let Me Go, arrived earlier this year.

"We would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones," the band said in a post Thursday (Nov. 17). "It makes Placebo's performance so much more difficult. More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs."

Placebo added, "It is also disrespectful to your fellow concertgoers who want to watch the show, not the back of your phone. Please be here and now in the present and enjoy the moment. Because this exact moment will never ever happen again. Our purpose is to create communion and transcendence."

The pervasiveness of cellphones at shows has sometimes grown contention between artist and fan. Other rockers who've balked at phone use at concerts include Tool and Jack White.

Placebo emerged on the rock scene with their 1996 self-titled debut, which peaked at No. 5 on U.K.'s albums chart. In the U.S., they've charted with singles such as 1998's "Pure Morning" and 2006's "Infra-Red."

Brian and Stefan

Placebo Fall 2022 U.K. Tour Dates

Nov. 18 – Portsmouth, England @ Guildhall

Nov. 19 – Brighton, England @ Brighton Ctr

Nov. 21 – Liverpool, England @ Eventim Olympia

Nov. 22 – Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria

Nov. 24 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 26 – London, England @ O2 Brixton

Nov. 27 – London, England @ O2 Brixton

Nov. 29 – Leicester, England @ De Montfort Hall

Nov. 30 – Leeds, England @ O2 Academy

Dec. 2 – Newcastle, England @ O2 City Hall

Dec. 3 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy

Dec. 5 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

Dec. 7 – Cambridge, England @ Corn Exchange

Dec. 8 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy