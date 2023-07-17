POLL: What’s the Best Chevelle Album? – VOTE NOW

Chevelle have emerged as one of the great sibling rock acts, balanced out by singer-guitarist Pete Loeffler and his brother drummer Sam Loeffler. At one point, a third brother Joe played bass in the band, while both Matt Scott and brother-in-law Dean Bernardini have also enjoyed stints playing bass with the group. They've release an impressive nine studio albums since arriving on the music scene in 1999. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

It all started for the band back in 1999 with their debut album, Point #1, which made some minor inroads at rock radio with the title track as well as the single "Mia." But their real breakthrough would come three years later with 2002's Wonder What's Next. The album yielded the major alt-rock radio hits "The Red" and "Send the Pain Below" as well as a third single "Closure."

Keeping the momentum going, they issued This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In in 2004, featuring "Vitamin R" and "The Clincher," while 2007's Vena Sera yielded the singles "Well Enough Alone," "I Get It" and "The Fad." Sci-Fi Crimes rounded out the decade in 2009 with the songs "Jars" and "Letters From a Thief" showing an edgier side.

In 2011, they began a fruitful working relationship with producer Joe Barresi that kicked off with the outstanding Hats Off to the Bull. The album featured the songs "Face to the Floor," "Hats off to the Bull" and "Same Old Trip." They followed with another superb effort on 2014's La Gargola, featuring "Taking Out the Gunman," "Hunter Eats Hunter" and "An Island." In 2016, we got the heavier album The North Corridor, featuring such rocked up songs as "Joyride" and "Door to Door Cannibals." And finally, the band's ninth album came with NIRATIAS, "Self-Destructor," "Peach," "Remember When" and "Mars Simula" all emerged from that album.

It's an impressive resume, but which album will you choose? Head below to vote for your favorite Chevelle album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which album by Jack White or The White Stripes was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

