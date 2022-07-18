Poll: What’s the Best Five Finger Death Punch Album? – Vote Now

Five Finger Death Punch have a new studio album underway, Afterlife, which will be out next month. It'll be the band's ninth full-length release, but which of their previous records is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes.

Five Finger Death Punch are one of the most diligent rockers in the game right now. Their very first album The Way of the Fist came out in 2007, and they've put out another new album almost every two years since then. In 2013, their fourth and fifth records came out four months apart from each other — The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Of their eight studio albums, seven have charted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the most recent being F8, which peaked at No. 8 in March of 2020.

Afterlife is due for release on Aug. 19. In the meantime, you can also get tickets to see their upcoming tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods.

