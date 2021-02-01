Pop-punk has come a long way since 1995. To illustrate its progression, one inventive fan has created an animated video that brings to life a selection of pop-punk album covers from the past 25 years. The clip's only three minutes long, but it truly has to be seen to be believed.

The stunning video is the achievement of YouTube's Animagu, a visual artist who's crafted lyric videos and other animations for the last several years. Last month, Animagu shared the animated pop-punk run-down that starts with MxPx's Teenage Politics (1995) and ends with Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall (2020). In between, it hits highlights most any pop-punk fan would expect.

Watch the "Animated Pop-Punk Album Covers" chronicle down toward the bottom of this post.

"Ever wondered how pop-punk album covers would look animated?" the video creator asks. "And how has the genre evolved in the last 25 years? I took some of my favorite albums, brought them to life, and included them in this 'Pop-Punk Evolution,' featuring animated album covers by blink-182, Yellowcard, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, Machine Gun Kelly and more."

Animagu's the creative alter ego of Agustin Esquibel, a freelance motion designer and video editor based in Uruguay. He's actually worked with many major artists on animated artwork projects.

"Why stick to a static album cover when you can bring it to life?" Esquibel says when describing his forays into animated album art. "That's what was keeping me up at night. So I decided to animate them. What started as a personal project ended up with the opportunity to work with Foo Fighters, Descendents, Beck, Bob Marley, Every Time I Die and many more."

For more info on Agustin Esquibel and Animagu, and to see the creator's other animations, check out his website. He's available to design bespoke animations for up-and-coming bands.

Animated Pop Punk Album Covers (1995-2020)