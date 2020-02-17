Watch Poppy Crush an Arena Crowd at NXT Takeover: Portland

Last night (Feb. 16) at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Poppy made her return to WWE television. The enigmatic post-genre artist opened the show with performances of “Fill the Crown” and “Anything Like Me” from her 2020 album, I Disagree.

Poppy made her explosive debut on NXT by opening one of the brand’s first shows on the USA Network. With her band of creepy Leatherface clones, Poppy played “I Disagree” before switching it up to “Scary Mask” and walking NXT Superstar Io Sharai to the ring.

This time, Poppy and her band had the stage to themselves, crushing the arena full of NXT fans right before TakeOver’s opening match between Keith Lee and Dominic Dijakovic.

After TakeOver: Portland, NXT founder Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque praised Poppy’s performance. “It’s one of those crazy moments where she’ll come out with something new and, man, it just fits to do something with us. She wants to be a part of it, she just gets it. She just fits right into our world. She puts on amazing performances. It just kind of sets the vibe and the tone. I always hope and strive for those things to add to the ambience of the evening. Tonight, Poppy did that. She had this place rocking.”

Poppy has long expressed her love for Triple H as well, and the duo tweeted a photo together backstage:

Watch Poppy’s latest NXT performance in the video below.