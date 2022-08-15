Porno for Pyros Are Working on Their First New Album Since 1996

Porno for Pyros reunited this year to take the place of Jane's Addiction at a couple of festivals, but now they're apparently taking things a step further and working on a new album. The news came from a post on guitarist Peter DiStefano's social media.

Jane's Addiction had to pull out of this year's Welcome to Rockville festival as a result of Dave Navarro's long-haul COVID symptoms, which is what initiated the Porno for Pyros reunion. Prior to the festival, their last performance took place in April of 2009, and before that, they hadn't played live together since 1998 [via Setlist.fm]. Since Rockville, they've played a handful of other sets, including one at Lollapalooza a couple of weeks ago. And now, they're creating a new record, which would serve as their first since 1996's Good God's Urge.

"[Porno for Pryos] writing and recording new music," DiStefano wrote in a post that features a picture of him holding a guitar with frontman Perry Farrell.

See the photo below.

Farrell's apparently pretty hard at work these days. During an interview with Spin at the end of July, the 63-year-old vocalist confirmed that new music from Jane's Addiction and Kind Heaven Orchestra is also underway, in addition to Porno for Pyros. Jane's Addiction's last album The Great Escape Artist came out in 2011.

There aren't any set timelines for new releases as of yet, but in the meantime, you can catch Jane's Addiction on tour this fall with Smashing Pumpkins and Poppy. Get tickets here.