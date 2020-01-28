In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Post Malone shares his optimism for Ozzy Osbourne’s health, stating he “had no idea” his physical condition was so serious while working with the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy famously collaborated with Post Malone on the rapper’s 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. “Take What You Want” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the song led to Post and Ozzy performing together at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Last week, it was revealed that Ozzy has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease, adding to a litany of health issues which kept the metal icon down and out for the majority of 2019. “Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can’t tell,” Malone says. “You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he’s so strong … [Ozzy is] going to keep kicking ass.”

Posty adds, “I know he’s been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I’m really excited for him because he’s so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s first solo album in a decade, Ordinary Man, will be released Feb. 21. The Black Sabbath legend has already shared multiple tracks from the album, including the monstrous “Straight to Hell,” the reflective cut “Under the Graveyard” and a gorgeous collaboration with Elton John, “Ordinary Man.”