In 2022, Post Profit released their debut album, When You Think It's Right It's Always Wrong, and a year later, followed it with the EP, Self Defeater.

Now as Post Profit gears up for the release of the deluxe edition of Self Defeater, frontman Matt Jackson joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Aug. 29) to celebrate everything going on in the band's life.

"Things are lining up and we're very excited for all the things that are happening," Jackson told host Chuck Armstrong. "The tour, releasing the deluxe edition and getting people to hear a different side of the songs off the EP — I'm excited to share that."

As Jackson continued to open up about his band, Chuck asked him if their latest single from Self Defeater, "Two Toxic," served as a good entry point for new fans of the band.

"I think so," he admitted.

"It's got a little bit of everything from our first record and how intricate that was with all the little things we added. I think it just kind of rounds everything out."

Jackson said "Two Toxic" brings together powerful singing and hard stuff that comes together and defines what Post Profit are all about.

"I really think that people will be interested in listening to the rest [of our songs]."

What Else Did Post Profit's Matt Jackson Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How they ended up filming the music video for "Two Toxic" at the historic Pennsylvania mansion, Lynnewood Hall

How Texas and the surrounding area helped shape Post Profit

Why he enjoys reflecting on Post Profit's career but why he's more focused on pushing the band musically and lyrically

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Matt Jackson joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Aug. 29