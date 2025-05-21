Masked Mystery Band President Announce First-Ever Headlining Show

The latest masked mystery band making waves, President, have announced their first-ever headlining show.

Fans who registered for the group's newsletter received an email earlier today (May 21) about the performance, which they cleverly referred to as "their first headline rally." The show is scheduled to take place July 30 at The Garage in London, with support from the synth-rock duo Zetra.

The general sale for tickets starts this Friday (May 23) at 10AM local time, and can be purchased through this link.

"Attendance is not guaranteed. Action is advised," the email concludes.

The mystique surrounding President began in February when they were added to the lineup for this year's Download festival. Initially, fans theorized that the group is somehow related to fellow masked band Sleep Token, who are headlining the festival.

However, after the band shared their very first song "In the Name of the Father" just last week, fans seem to have changed their minds about who's behind the masks in President. Some people noted various similarities between the group, Deftones and Chino Moreno's side project Crosses after seeing the music video, but no one can say for sure at this time.

Download festival will take place from June 13 to 15, so President's appearance at the event will technically be their first live performance. They're set to play Sunday June 15, and then their debut headlining show at The Garage will be a few weeks later.

Masked Bands Are Bringing Heavy Music to the Mainstream

While masked bands have existed decades (Slipknot and etc.), mysterious metal bands are truly having a moment right now. We know that Ghost are led by Tobias Forge, but due to the lore surrounding them and one of their songs going viral on TikTok a few years ago, they've grown exponentially more popular and just scored their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 earlier this month with Skeleta.

Sleep Token, whose identities still remain hidden, followed suit two weeks later with their new release Even in Arcadia. Not only did the record top the Billboard 200 with 127,000 units, it had the biggest streaming week of any hard rock album ever [via Billboard].

Let's see what President are able to do for heavy music next.