"'Stolen Years' may seem like a strange choice as our lead single, and on the face of it, I guess it is. It's not a blood and thunder epic about tragedy and might and the ruin of nations, nor is it nine minute epistle of doom. Have no fear, the album does contain those also but to open this time we chose something different. This album has some surprises and this is one of them, a short and painfully simple song which almost didn't make the final cut if you can believe so," began Averill. "The video, cut by Costin Chioreanu, is about the journey involved in finally getting to that moment where you walk on stage, the song itself about that last night on earth that comes to us all, sometimes we never know when that might be, hold your loved ones tight tonight, this could be it…"