Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk is making sure he'll be able to sufficiently rage behind the kit when the band is finally able to fulfill their reunion plans. Wilk revealed via Instagram that he's undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee.

According to a post from Wednesday (May 26), Wilk was set to undergo the procedure yesterday. In the post he added, "Got a lot of hard notes outa this knee." A number of his peers chimed in with well wishes, as the post had messages of support from Garbage, Shavo Odadjian, Dave Navarro, Rufus Taylor, Joe Principe, Atom Willard, Juan Alderete, Reignwolf and Christian Olde Wolbers among others.

Luckily Wilk will not be rushed back into action. The band had pushed their reunion dates to 2022 as a result of the pandemic. Earlier this week, it was announced that the band would return as one of the headliners of the Boston Calling Festival, having previously been on board for the postponed 2020 edition. Tickets for the band's postponed shows will be honored for the 2022 dates.

Rage Against the Machine last played live in 2011, heading up the memorable L.A. Rising festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In 2016, three-fourths of the band started working together again in Prophets of Rage, a band utilizing Public Enemy's Chuck D. and Cypress Hill's B-Real to fill the void left by absent vocalist Zack de la Rocha. By 2019, Prophets of Rage disbanded with an announcement coming that Rage Against the Machine had reunited and were preparing a reunion tour in 2020.