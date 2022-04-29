Read the English Translation of the Lyrics to Rammstein’s ‘Angst’
Rammstein's new album, Zeit, is out now and, on the day of its release, the industrial legends have shared a music video for the third single, "Angst," and you can read the English translation below.
"Angst" follows the title track and "Zick Zack," both of which preceded the release of Zeit, the successor to 2019's untitled release that was recorded amid the pandemic in the fall of 2020. The group hadn't anticipated putting out another record so quickly, but with their North American stadium tour postponed, they opportunity to work on new music presented itself.
Now, fans have been treated to 11 new tracks and that aforementioned stadium tour is now set to launch in late August and continue through early October. Here, "Angst" tackles the age-old fictional monster the bogeyman, which is known as "The Black Man" in other cultural depictions around the world, including Germanic folklore.
Watch the music video for "Angst" below (it premieres at 11AM ET) and read the English and German lyrics further down the page. Head here for the English translation to "Zeit" and here for the English translation to "Zick Zack."
Rammstein, "Angst" Music Video
Rammstein, "Angst" — English Translation Lyrics (via Genius)
(You)
(You)
(You)
(You)
(You)
(You)
When the children are uneducated
The father already has threatened
"The Black Man, he'll get you
If you don't follow my commandment"
And we believe that to this day
So scared are the country and its people
Something bad will happen
The evil comes, won't go anymore
[Chorus]
And the fear grows into the night
Door and gates are guarded
The back's wet, the hands clammy
Everyone is afraid of thе Black Man
(You)
In the dark, he sneaks up
If you'rе not good, he'll touch you
Trust no stranger then
So much nightmare, so much craze
And so we believe to this day
The pack is heavily armed
Oh, they can't stop it
Scream fire in the alleys
And the fear grows into the night
Not a wink of sleep at all
The back's wet, the hands clammy
Everyone is afraid of the Black Man
[Post-Chorus]
(You)
(You)
(You)
Who is afraid of the Black Man?
Who is afraid of the Black Man?
Who is afraid of the Black Man?
Who is afraid?
And the fear grows into the night
Not a wink of sleep at all
The back's wet, the hands clammy
Everyone is afraid
(You)
(You) Black Man
(You)
(You) Black Man
Rammstein, "Angst" — German Lyrics (via LyricsFA)
Du
Du
Du
Du
Du
Du
Du
Wenn die Kinder unerzogen
Schon der Vater hat gedroht
Der schwarze Mann, er wird dich holen
Wenn du nicht folgst meinem Gebot
Und das glauben wir bis heute
So in Angst sind Land und Leute
Etwas schlimmes wird geschehen
Das Böse kommt, wird nicht mehr gehen
Und die Furcht wächst in die Nacht
Tür und Tor sind bewacht
Die Rücken nass, die Hände klamm
Alle haben Angst vorm schwarzen Mann
In Dunkelheit schleicht er heran
Bist du nicht brav, fasst er dich an
Traue keinem Fremden dann
So viel Albtraum, so viel Wahn
Und so glauben wir bis heute
Schwer bewaffnet ist die Meute
Ach sie können es nicht lassen
Schreien Feuer in die Gassen
Und die Furcht wächst in die Nacht
Gar kein Auge zugemacht
Der Rücken nass, die Hände klamm
Alle haben Angst vorm schwarzen Mann
Du
Du
Du
Wer hat Angst vorm schwarzen Mann?
Wer hat Angst vorm schwarzen Mann?
Wer hat Angst vorm schwarzen Mann?
Wer hat Angst?
Und die Furcht wächst in die Nacht
Gar kein Auge zugemacht
Die Rücken nass, die Hände klamm
Alle haben Angst
Du
Du
Schwarzer Mann
Du
Du
Schwarzer Mann
