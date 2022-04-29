Rammstein's new album, Zeit, is out now and, on the day of its release, the industrial legends have shared a music video for the third single, "Angst," and you can read the English translation below.

"Angst" follows the title track and "Zick Zack," both of which preceded the release of Zeit, the successor to 2019's untitled release that was recorded amid the pandemic in the fall of 2020. The group hadn't anticipated putting out another record so quickly, but with their North American stadium tour postponed, they opportunity to work on new music presented itself.

Now, fans have been treated to 11 new tracks and that aforementioned stadium tour is now set to launch in late August and continue through early October. Here, "Angst" tackles the age-old fictional monster the bogeyman, which is known as "The Black Man" in other cultural depictions around the world, including Germanic folklore.

Watch the music video for "Angst" below (it premieres at 11AM ET) and read the English and German lyrics further down the page. Head here for the English translation to "Zeit" and here for the English translation to "Zick Zack."

Rammstein, "Angst" Music Video

Rammstein, "Angst" — English Translation Lyrics (via Genius)

(You)

(You)

(You)

(You)

(You)

(You) When the children are uneducated

The father already has threatened

"The Black Man, he'll get you

If you don't follow my commandment" And we believe that to this day

So scared are the country and its people

Something bad will happen

The evil comes, won't go anymore

[Chorus]

And the fear grows into the night

Door and gates are guarded

The back's wet, the hands clammy

Everyone is afraid of thе Black Man (You) In the dark, he sneaks up

If you'rе not good, he'll touch you

Trust no stranger then

So much nightmare, so much craze And so we believe to this day

The pack is heavily armed

Oh, they can't stop it

Scream fire in the alleys And the fear grows into the night

Not a wink of sleep at all

The back's wet, the hands clammy

Everyone is afraid of the Black Man

[Post-Chorus]

(You)

(You)

(You) Who is afraid of the Black Man?

Who is afraid of the Black Man?

Who is afraid of the Black Man?

Who is afraid? And the fear grows into the night

Not a wink of sleep at all

The back's wet, the hands clammy

Everyone is afraid (You)

(You) Black Man

(You)

(You) Black Man

Rammstein, "Angst" — German Lyrics (via LyricsFA)

Du

Du

Du

Du

Du

Du

Du Wenn die Kinder unerzogen

Schon der Vater hat gedroht

Der schwarze Mann, er wird dich holen

Wenn du nicht folgst meinem Gebot

Und das glauben wir bis heute

So in Angst sind Land und Leute

Etwas schlimmes wird geschehen

Das Böse kommt, wird nicht mehr gehen Und die Furcht wächst in die Nacht

Tür und Tor sind bewacht

Die Rücken nass, die Hände klamm

Alle haben Angst vorm schwarzen Mann In Dunkelheit schleicht er heran

Bist du nicht brav, fasst er dich an

Traue keinem Fremden dann

So viel Albtraum, so viel Wahn

Und so glauben wir bis heute

Schwer bewaffnet ist die Meute

Ach sie können es nicht lassen

Schreien Feuer in die Gassen Und die Furcht wächst in die Nacht

Gar kein Auge zugemacht

Der Rücken nass, die Hände klamm

Alle haben Angst vorm schwarzen Mann Du

Du

Du Wer hat Angst vorm schwarzen Mann?

Wer hat Angst vorm schwarzen Mann?

Wer hat Angst vorm schwarzen Mann?

Wer hat Angst? Und die Furcht wächst in die Nacht

Gar kein Auge zugemacht

Die Rücken nass, die Hände klamm

Alle haben Angst Du

Du

Schwarzer Mann

Du

Du

Schwarzer Mann