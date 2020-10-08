Rammstein Share Photo to Confirm They’re Back in the Studio

In mid-September, word had spread that German industrial legends Rammstein were already back in the recording studio after releasing their long-awaited new album last year. A new photo, shared by the band, has confirmed that news.

Drummer Christoph Schneider ignited talk of new music in June when he said that he and the band had plenty of unfinished songs left from writing for 2019's Rammstein and that they were also working on new tracks together. As for Rammstein's purpose with this new material, Schneider left that open-ended, uncertain if it was develop into another full length record.

Fan site RammsteinWorld later reported that members of the band, as well as audio engineers, had been seen around Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, where the La Fabrique studio the band's previous album was recorded in is located. Some of the engineers even documented their travel to France on social media, fueling the reports.

Schneider again has been the tipster, and shared a photo (via Rammstein's Instagram account) from behind his drum kit of the rest of the band playing together in a studio room.

The caption stated, "Sadly no tour this year - but it's great to be back in the studio!"

Rammstein had European and North American tours booked for 2020, but the legs were postponed until next year. See the 2021 European dates here and for next year's North American stops, check here.

A 25th anniversary edition box set of Rammstein's debut album, Herzeleid, will arrive on Dec. 4. It's also the first time ever that the album has been remastered.