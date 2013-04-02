Rancid To Embark on 2013 North American Tour With Transplants in June

Singer-guitarist Tim Armstrong will be doing double duty, as his bands Rancid and Transplants are joining forces for a North American tour in June that leans heavy on East Coast dates.

The veteran punkers of Rancid are gearing up to release a new album, which they began recording in earnest in February of this year. Back in December, the band unleashed the song 'F--- You' (listen below) to hold fans over until the full-length disc drops.

Meanwhile, Transplants, featuring Rancid singer-guitarist Tim Armstrong, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and rhyme-slinger Skinhead Rob, have just let loose the track 'In a War Zone' off their upcoming album. Give it a listen below, as well.

The June trek, which also features Crown of Thornz, kicks off June 11 in Detroit and runs through a June 23 show in Norfolk, Va. The Toronto show will also feature Sick of it All, Madball, the Adolescents.

Rancid fan club tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 3), while the public onsale date for tickets is Saturday (April 6). Click here for details.

Listen to Rancid, 'F--- You'