Rancid Announce Their First Album in 6 Years, Share New Song ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’

And out comes the Rancid — the Tim Armstrong-led punk band on Tuesday (April 18) announced their first album since 2017. At the same time, they shared the title track from the upcoming effort — out June 2 — called "Tomorrow Never Comes."

Ready for the first Rancid LP since Trouble Maker? Since then, Armstrong's worked with his other act the Transplants, teamed with Green Day's Billie Joe as the Armstrongs, and acted in the Jordan Peele-narrated Twilight Zone, among other things.

Near the bottom of this post, see the cover art and track listing for Tomorrow Never Comes, followed by the "Tomorrow Never Comes" lyrics and video.

READ MORE: Why Marc Maron Doesn't Like Tool

Tomorrow Never Comes is produced by Brett Gurewitz, the Epitaph Records founder and longtime Rancid collaborator who also plays guitar in Bad Religion. Tomorrow Never Comes arrives this summer via Epitaph and Armstrong's own Hellcat Records.

Rancid Photo by Atiba Jefferson loading...

The new song, per a press release, highlights Rancid's "collective ear for melodic rock hooks and catchy, sing-a-long choruses … complete with the familiar wailing guitars and punishing punk rock rhythms that have solidified Rancid as the legends they are."

Pre-order Tomorrow Never Comes at this link. Visit Rancid's official site here. Find Rancid's scheduled tour dates for this summer below.

Under the info, see a list of rock and metal bands touring in 2023. Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for rock and metal news.

Rancid, Tomorrow Never Comes Album Artwork + Track List

Rancid album art Hellcat / Epitaph loading...

1. "Tomorrow Never Comes"

2. "Mud, Blood & Gold"

3. "Devil in Disguise"

4. "New American"

5. "The Bloody & Violent History"

6. "Don't Make Me Do It"

7. "It's a Road to Righteousness"

8. "Live Forever"

9. "Drop Dead Inn"

10. "Prisoners Song"

11. "Magnificent Rogue"

12. "One Way Ticket"

13. "Hellbound Train"

14. "Eddie the Butcher"

15. "Hear Us Out"

16. "When the Smoke Clears"

Rancid, "Tomorrow Never Comes" Lyrics

No judge, no jury, no civil rights

Show up on the line, get ready to fight

Run the streets and seize the night

Mow 'em fucking down

Everyone know it's all about hate

Take control, go eliminate

Bite the bullet, go seal the fate

Mow 'em fucking down Don't you tell me about tomorrow

Cause tomorrow will never come

Gonna cheat, steal and borrow

Cause tomorrow never comes Tomorrow, tomorrow

Tomorrow never comes Tonight the wheels fell off the hustle

Show no mercy hired muscle

Now a thirst for fight and scuffle

Mow 'em fucking down

Running smart not running scared

Ended up where no one dared

A war like this no one is spared

Mow 'em fucking down

Rancid, "Tomorrow Never Comes" (Video)

Rancid Summer 2023 Tour Dates

May 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Punk Rock Bowling

June 2 – Rimini, Italy @ Slam Dunk

June 3 – Ljubljnana, Slovenia @ Media Ctr

June 4 – Linz, Austria @ SBAM Festival

June 6 – Warsaw, Poland @Letnia Scene

June 8 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ Rockfest

June 9 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 10 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

June 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

June 13 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

June 15 – Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock

June 16 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 20 – London, U.K. @ OVO Wembley

June 21 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria

June 23 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air

June 24 – Munster, Germany @ Vainstream

June 25 – Tabor, Czech Republic @ Mighty Sounds

Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock