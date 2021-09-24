Rebel Rock Festival Abruptly Cancelled on Fest’s Second Day

This weekend’s Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, Fla. has been abruptly cancelled due to weather issues and ground conditions. The fest was supposed to continue today (Sept. 24) with Machine Gun Kelly and Incubus headlining tonight’s lineup.

P.O.D. headlined the kickoff night of Rebel Rock yesterday (Sept. 23) while acts like Polaris and Slaves rounded out the bill. Legends of Wu-Tang, Five Finger Death Punch, the Used and Rise Against were scheduled to co-headline the main stage on Sept. 25 and 26.

According to a post from Rebel Rock, recent weather conditions in Orlando have wrecked the festival grounds, leaving them unfit for a festival crowd:

We are deeply and utterly devastated to announce the cancellation of this weekend's Rebel Rock Festival. After this week's severe weather and despite our crew's effort to improve the ground conditions around the Main Stage over the last three days, our venue partner has deemed the area unfit for artists, crews, vendors, and fans. We were able to get in the Taco Metal Party on Thursday by using the B-Main grounds while continuing to work on the conditions of the Main Stage grounds. The amount of water dropped this week simply proved to be too much to clear to provide you a safe festival environment and experience. We can't tell you how heartbreaking it is to see two years of work be tackled by mother nature. We'll share more information about refunds as soon as possible.

Rebel Rock already suffered a setback earlier this year when headliners Limp Bizkit cancelled the remainder of their 2021 tour dates due to COVID-19 concerns. Devildriver, Light the Torch and Emmure also pulled out, while Volbeat were forced to cancel due to visa issues.

Rebel Rock will update fans about refunds “as soon as possible.”