Incubus Replace Limp Bizkit as 2021 Rebel Rock Festival Headliner

The 2021 Rebel Rock Festival, like many other festivals, has had to make a few lineup changes due to ongoing concerns by bands about touring in the current COVID-affected climate. But Incubus leads several new acts joining the upcoming Florida-based music weekend, which is set to take place the weekend of Sept. 24-26 in Orlando.

Incubus have come on board the bill as headliners, replacing Limp Bizkit who bowed out of their remaining 2021 touring shortly after their Lollapalooza performance. Other newcomers to the lineup include We Came as Romans, who will fill the void left by DevilDriver, and Like Machines, who will take over Light the Torch's spot on the bill. Emmure also recently bowed out of the festival, and organizers are still trying to fill the vacancy.

"Thank you to Incubus and their team for stepping up to the plate, filling in as Friday’s Headliner at our inaugural Rebel Rock on such short notice. We have spoken to them and they are stoked to rock out with everyone," revealed the event organizer in a statement. "Also, a shoutout to We Came As Romans for filling for DevilDriver’s Saturday slot—Dez wants everyone to know that they are 100 percent coming back for you all in 2022. And thank you to Like Machines for jumping in for Light The Torch on Friday. We will be announcing Emmure’s replacement ASAP."

The new look lineup has Incubus, Five Finger Death Punch and Rise Against as the music weekend's headliners, with Machine Gun Kelly, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Skillet, Papa Roach, Underoath, Killswitch Engage, The Used, Sevendust and plenty more on board to play the music weekend.

Get ticketing details and see the full revised lineup here.

