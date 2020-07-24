Limp Bizkit + Five Finger Death Punch Lead 2021 Rebel Rock Fest

Like many, the Rebel Rock Festival had to scrap their plans for a 2020 event, but they're getting a jump on rescheduling a festival for 2021. Limp Bizkit, who were set to be one of the headliners opposite Judas Priest, will return in 2021, while Five Finger Death Punch now sits atop the bill as the other headliner.

Organizers have revealed their "first wave" of acts for the 2021 event, which will take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the weekend of Sept. 24-26, 2021. In addition to Limp Bizkit and FFDP, you'll find I Prevail, Skillet, Body Count, Sevendust, Motionless in White, Anti-Flag, DevilDriver, Cold, All That Remains, Escape the Fate, Suicide Silence, Fuel's Brett Scallions, Nonpoint, Attila, Finger Eleven, Miss May I, Carnifex, Stitched Up Heart, Light the Torch, Saul, Spite, Islander, Another Day Dawns, September Mourning and Fame on Fire playing the music weekend.

As this is the "first wave" of acts, you can expect more bands to be announced shortly. There will also be a Thursday pre-party event taking place on Sept. 23.

For now, you can check out all the details at the Rebel Rock Fest website and get your tickets for the festival here.

Rebel Rock Festival