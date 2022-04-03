Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Honors Taylor Hawkins in Touching Tribute Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith recently shared a heartwarming video in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch the tribute below.

The video is a compilation of touching moments the two shared together, displaying their sincere and playful friendship, set to Foo Fighters' "My Hero."

The video starts with an interview clip of Smith saying, "Taylor's my good buddy, who I've known forever." In another clip, Taylor tells Smith, "I think we're gonna make a lot of other rock bands a little jealous."

There's also footage from the Chili Peppers and the Foos touring together. They first toured together back in 1999 during the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication tour.

The clip ends with Smith talking about Hawkins during the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 31. "I have to give a shoutout to my brother, Taylor Hawkins," Smith says. I love you, Taylor. He would laugh and make a smart ass comment about this whole thing."

Hawkins died on March 25 before Foo Fighters were slated to play a festival in Colombia. He was 50. Following the news of his passing, the band have cancelled all of their upcoming tour dates.

They shared the news on their social media, writing, "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."

Foo Fighters have also pulled out of their performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards today (April 3). The Grammy Awards are expected to honor Hawkins at this years ceremony.

Foo Fighters are nominated for three Grammys this year — Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.