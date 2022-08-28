Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs + Accept Global Icon Award

It's been quite the year for Red Hot Chili Peppers and it only gets better now that they're the recipients of the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). They even took the stage for a performance during the televised event, where they played the 2022 single "Black Summer," as well as "Can't Stop."

The veteran alternative group already released the Unlimited Love album, their first since guitarist John Frusciante returned to the band again in 2019, and another new studio effort, Return of the Dream Canteen is due Oct. 14. It will bring the band's career total to 13 albums.

Adding to the fanfare, the Chili Peppers even played a hometown show at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this summer, and all of these things in play this year make it an ideal time for the VMAs to honor their impact and influence with the well-deserved Global Icon Award.

MTV states that the award "celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape." Foo Fighters were the recipients of the title in 2021.

Cheech & Chong introduced the rockers before they took the stage to play a high-energy renditions of "Black Summer" and "Can't Stop." Tonight marked their first time playing at the VMAs since 2000.

"I did want to thank the sassy mistress known as MTV for supporting us for 1,000 years or more," frontman Anthony Kiedis said following the performance. "I really want to thank Flea and John and Chad Smith for giving me a purpose in my life for the last 40 years."

Smith took the mic after his bandmate, dedicated the award to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died this year in March. He also had Hawkins' logo on his drumhead.

Check out clips of RHCP's performance and the band members on the red carpet below. The story will be updated as more videos surface online.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also been nominated in the Best Rock Video and Best Group of the Year categories at this year's awards. See the full list of rock and alternative winners here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer' + 'Can't Stop' Live 2022 MTV VMAs

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet