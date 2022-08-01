See Stunning Pics From Red Hot Chili Peppers&#8217; Los Angeles Homecoming Gig

See Stunning Pics From Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Los Angeles Homecoming Gig

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images for Live Nation

Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday (July 31). Now, tons of pro photos from the homecoming show are available.

Though the band just released Unlimited Love — it features "Black Summer," "Poster Child" and "These Are the Ways" — the unstoppable LA funk-rockers have already announced a follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, for Oct. 14. On Sunday, however, their focus was on their mesmerizing stage show.

The group played an 18-song set, occasionally stepping outside of their well-known fan favorites to includes pieces of Ohio Players' "Fopp" (ahead of "Scar Tissue"), The Clash's "London Calling" (just in front of "Right on Time") and Funkadelic's "What Is Soul?" (coming on the heels of "Californication").

Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur was on hand to capture it. See the pics near the bottom of this post, under the Red Hot Chili Peppers' tour dates that continue through North America this summer. Get tickets here. The Peppers then head to Australia and New Zealand in the new year. Get your Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 3 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 30 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 10 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
Sept. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium - July 31, 2022

Scroll for an array of amazing photographs of Red Hot Chili Peppers' colorful stage show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)

More albums have been released in 2022 than there are grains of sand on the world's beaches. Here's the best so far!

For this year's best songs, follow Loudwire's 'Best Metal Songs of 2022' and 'Best Rock Songs of 2022' playlists.
Filed Under: Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Flea, John Frusciante, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Categories: Concerts, Galleries, News, Pictures, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top