Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday (July 31). Now, tons of pro photos from the homecoming show are available.

Though the band just released Unlimited Love — it features "Black Summer," "Poster Child" and "These Are the Ways" — the unstoppable LA funk-rockers have already announced a follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, for Oct. 14. On Sunday, however, their focus was on their mesmerizing stage show.

The group played an 18-song set, occasionally stepping outside of their well-known fan favorites to includes pieces of Ohio Players' "Fopp" (ahead of "Scar Tissue"), The Clash's "London Calling" (just in front of "Right on Time") and Funkadelic's "What Is Soul?" (coming on the heels of "Californication").

Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur was on hand to capture it. See the pics near the bottom of this post, under the Red Hot Chili Peppers' tour dates that continue through North America this summer. The Peppers then head to Australia and New Zealand in the new year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 3 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 30 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 10 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

Sept. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field