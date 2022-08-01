See Stunning Pics From Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Los Angeles Homecoming Gig
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday (July 31). Now, tons of pro photos from the homecoming show are available.
Though the band just released Unlimited Love — it features "Black Summer," "Poster Child" and "These Are the Ways" — the unstoppable LA funk-rockers have already announced a follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, for Oct. 14. On Sunday, however, their focus was on their mesmerizing stage show.
The group played an 18-song set, occasionally stepping outside of their well-known fan favorites to includes pieces of Ohio Players' "Fopp" (ahead of "Scar Tissue"), The Clash's "London Calling" (just in front of "Right on Time") and Funkadelic's "What Is Soul?" (coming on the heels of "Californication").
Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur was on hand to capture it. See the pics near the bottom of this post, under the Red Hot Chili Peppers' tour dates that continue through North America this summer. Get tickets here. The Peppers then head to Australia and New Zealand in the new year. Get your Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 3 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 30 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 10 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
Sept. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field