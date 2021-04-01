Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a beautiful and historic outdoor entertainment venue located ten miles west of Denver, is set to reopen later this month at a limited capacity. The open-air theater, like most other music venues around the U.S. and the globe, has stayed mostly closed the past year because of restrictions regarding COVID-19's quick spread among large crowds.

But as more states start dropping those restrictions and coronavirus vaccinations ramp up, music venues are beginning to plan how they'll get back to their usual business of staging concerts. For Red Rocks Amphitheatre, that means it will be reopening on April 23, just in time for its 80th anniversary. Taking the comeback cautiously, each event will have tickets available for just 2,500 guests at the 9,525-capacity concert hall cozily built into an ancient rock structure on the site.

"The staff and crew at Red Rocks Amphitheatre could not be more excited to be welcoming fans and our musical guests to the venue in late April," a spokesperson for the venue, Brian Kitts, told Billboard. "Red Rocks will be opening at an early-season capacity of 2,500 fans."

He added that, if case numbers improve, "this capacity will rise as we get through the summer. As Red Rocks celebrates its 80th anniversary, we all recognize the tremendous losses this past year has inflicted on our industry, our artists and our fans. It is with sincere feelings of gratitude, hope, and excitement that we're seeing the return of fans and music to nights this summer at Red Rocks."

The first two shows back at Red Rocks occur April 23-24 with a two-night stay from the electronic jam band Lotus. That twofer is followed by a double-header from Trevor Hall on April 29-30. Other artists soon scheduled to play Red Rocks include Brantley Gilbert, Hippie Sabotage, ZHU and others.

But the Colorado amphitheater isn't the only concert hall coming back. Music venues in New York can reopen at a 33-percent capacity starting on Friday (April 2). That certainly beats some estimates for live shows' return in 2022. But what will the future of safe concerts look like?

Get more info on Red Rocks Amphitheatre at redrocksonline.com.